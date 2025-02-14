Summary Samsung might not push the stable Android 15 update until April.

It will release two more One UI 7 beta builds after the fourth beta.

Galaxy S24 will supposedly get the S25's Audio Eraser feature with One UI 7.

Samsung has gone from being a leader in quickly updating its devices to the latest Android release to becoming the only smartphone manufacturer yet to upgrade its 2024 flagships to Android 15. With a fourth One UI 7 beta on the way for the Galaxy S24 lineup, the stable update is still a few weeks away from release. However, you might have to wait even longer, with a new leak indicating that Samsung may not release the final One UI 7 build to the public until April.

Leaker @theonecid claims One UI 7 Beta 4 won't be the last beta firmware from Samsung. According to him, there are six beta builds in total, meaning two more beta updates will follow the fourth. The fifth beta will supposedly arrive in March, with the sixth and final being released in April. The stable One UI 7 update for the Galaxy S24 will only drop after that, likely in April itself.

A recent leak suggested that the Galaxy S24 FE's One UI 7 build will be released on March 31, 2025. So, it is best to take the new rumor with a pinch of salt until more reputable sources verify it.

Samsung will not bring One UI 7 beta to any of its older devices besides the Galaxy S24. So, their stable Android 15 build will only arrive after the Galaxy S24's One UI 7 firmware goes live.

An April release for Galaxy S24's Android 15 update would be too long, especially since Android 16 will reach platform stability in April, with a stable release likely set for May. If Samsung is delaying the stable One UI 7 rollout for the Galaxy S24 to push S25 sales, this will do its image more harm than good.

Galaxy S25's Audio Eraser might come to S24

Close

Samsung may not bring all the One UI 7 AI features to its older Galaxy models. But it apparently plans to bring Audio Eraser to the Galaxy S24; at least, that's what leaker Tarun Vats claims.

The feature, as seen on the Galaxy S25, allows you to remove distracting noise from videos by allowing you to adjust the volume of voice, wind, and other sounds using the built-in video editor. Besides the S24, Audio Eraser should also come to Samsung's 2024 foldables — the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 — since they largely share the same internals.