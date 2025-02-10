Summary Samsung has yet to release the stable One UI 7 update, with testing still ongoing for Galaxy S24.

A leak suggests the Galaxy S24 FE will get One UI 7 on March 31, 2025, with other S24 models earlier.

One UI 7 brings UI tweaks, a new Quick Settings panel, Now Bar, and a vertical app drawer.

Samsung's One UI 7 update is shaping up to be one of the company's best updates in years, but the rollout has turned into a frustrating waiting game. After debuting with the Galaxy S25 series earlier this month, many expected Samsung to start pushing the feature-packed update to older Galaxy devices.

Instead, the company is reportedly still testing the update, with a new beta version expected this month. Meanwhile, the company has released the February 2025 security patch for the Galaxy S24 series, but it's still based on One UI 6.1.1, not One UI 7.

While there's still no sign of the stable One UI 7 update for the Galaxy S24 series, a leaker may have just revealed the rollout timeline for the series' mid-range device — the Galaxy S24 FE.

According to the tipster Tarun Vats, One UI 7 for the Galaxy S24 FE is expected to arrive on March 31, 2025. While that's still quite a wait, this is the first concrete timeline we've heard for the update on the S24 FE.

Galaxy S24 FE's launch hints at One UI 7's rollout for the Galaxy S24