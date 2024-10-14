Key Takeaways Samsung's One UI 7 might enhance Good Lock with unprecedented customization features.

The Home Up module allows tweaking the launcher, gestures, animations, and more on Galaxy phones.

New customization options in One UI 7's Home Up module include granular control over system animations and additional folder customization settings.

Samsung's One UI skin already provides a plethora of customization options. You can supercharge the experience further using Samsung's own Good Lock app and its modules, which unlock a plethora of new features and personalization settings. The Korean company is seemingly planning to make Good Lock even more powerful with One UI 7's release later this year, adding unprecedented customization options, especially to Home Up.

Some screenshots of the Home Up Good Lock module's One UI 7 build have made their way to the internet, detailing its in-depth new customization options.

The Home Up Good Lock module enables you to customize the One UI launcher on Galaxy phones. The current version of the module allows you to tweak the Recent apps layout, change the Home Screen or Apps Screen grid size, increase or decrease the folder size, and more.

Samsung will purportedly add even more customization options to Home Up with its One UI 7 release. This includes being able to tweak the home gesture animation, with options to choose between "Pixel by Pixel" and "The scent of a certain fruit." The latter will seemingly switch to an iPhone-like animation.

With "Simple tuning," you can move the slider around to increase or decrease the animation speed. And as if these options are not enough, the "Advanced tuning" setting will allow you to fine-tune each system animation individually, including the duration, scale, blur, and more.

Close

Source: Vince Lawrence

There are new folder personalization settings, too, like Large Folder, with further options to tweak its size and the grid size. Even the Popup Folder style is getting additional customizations, like Variable size and Fixed Position.

One UI 7 could supercharge the Good Lock experience

Based on all the screenshots, Samsung's new animation engine in One UI 7 appears to be highly customizable, allowing you to tweak things to your liking with the Home Up module. The company might give a similar customization boost to other Good Lock modules with One UI 7, making them more powerful.

The One UI 7-compatible Home Up module (v16.0.00.1) is already available for download from APKMirror. However, it won't work on your Galaxy phone as it is only compatible with Android 15.