Key Takeaways A new video highlights the smoother system animations in One UI 7.

Another video shows the revamped Camera app, new charging animation, and the revamped lock screen music player widget.

Samsung should start a One UI 7 public beta program by the end of this year.

Samsung has officially announced that it will launch a One UI 7 beta program by the end of this year, with the skin officially debuting with the Galaxy S25 series next year. All leaks so far point to Samsung's next Android skin getting the biggest update in its history, with a fresh look and features. Several recent hands-on videos have already given us a look at these changes. Now, more One UI 7 hands-on videos have popped up, showcasing the smoother system animations and other UI changes.

One common complaint of all flagship Samsung device owners is that the system animations are not as fluid as on iPhones or Pixels. While Samsung has made improvements in this area with every new One UI release over the last few years, it still lags behind its competitors.

It seems the company will finally address this shortcoming for good. A now-deleted video posted by Samsung leaker Ice Universe showcases One UI 7's fluid system animations, which can rival the smoothness seen on iPhones.

The short video paints a positive picture of One UI 7 and its smoother animations, which seem to be a big step up from the animations in One UI 6.

Samsung's One UI 7 will focus on improving one-hand usability

Another video on YouTube details more One UI 7 changes and gives an even better look at the fluid system animations. Running on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, the video reveals that Samsung will move many useful functions in the Camera app to the viewfinder in video mode, like the ability to toggle HDR mode. The overall interface has also been tweaked to aid one-hand operation.

The video shows the revamped notification shade featuring circular edges and a pill-shaped charging animation that appears on the lock screen. If you were concerned about Samsung separating the Quick Settings and notification panel in One UI 7, you’ll be pleased to know there’s an option to merge them. When separate, a swipe down from the screen's top left will bring up the notification panel, while a swipe down from the right will reveal the Quick Settings panel.

Towards the end of the video, you can see One UI 7's new lock screen music widget, which will appear at the bottom as a pill first. Tapping on it reveals the full widget, allowing you to control the music playback.

Based on all the leaks so far, it is evident that Samsung will introduce some big changes with One UI 7. This also explains the delay behind its beta program not going live yet.