With the stable release of Android 15 on the horizon, excitement is building for the customized versions from various smartphone makers. Samsung's One UI 7, in particular, is generating a lot of buzz, especially with whispers that it might borrow heavily from iOS 18. More recently, Samsung gave us a sneak peek at One UI 7’s new look through an update to its Clock app, hinting at a fresh design direction.

A Reddit user managed to get hold of the updated Clock app and shared some visuals. The app’s functionality remains the same, but it sports a new look. The new icon, which we saw in earlier leaks, is the first thing you’ll notice. The bottom bar gets a makeover with fresh icons for the alarm, world clock, stopwatch, and timer. The following post on X also demonstrates the redesign in action.

The Clock app's new design also gives us a preview of One UI 7's evolving style, featuring a bigger clock face and a colored hour hand.

The Clock app's widget redesign also offers a clear hint at One UI 7's new look. The home screen now features larger, opaque widgets, and the analog clock has added hourly ticks for extra detail. The world clock widget has been simplified into a single, rounded rectangle, making it look cleaner. These updates fit the rumors about One UI 7 focusing on rounded elements and a sleeker interface.

Additionally, there's a lot of talk about Samsung possibly borrowing Apple's Dynamic Island idea. These rumors picked up steam after a major leak of One UI 7 elements, showing off new icons and a redesigned Quick Panel, among other changes.

One UI 7's rollout is expected to take place soon

You can grab the Clock app's installation file from the APK Mirror repository. If you have a Galaxy device running One UI 6.1 or later, you can install the app using a file manager.

These design changes are likely just around the corner. With Google fast-tracking Android 15's release, we can expect Samsung to roll out One UI 7 soon after to your beloved Galaxy phones.