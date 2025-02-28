Summary With One UI 7, Samsung is adding deeper Galaxy Buds integration to the Quick Settings panel.

You can control various earbuds settings, like 360 Audio and Boost Dialogue, from the Quick Settings panel.

A new Adapt Sound feature includes age-based presets.

With One UI 7, Samsung has given its Android skin a major makeover, optimizing it for one-handed use. The UI changes complement the new, smoother system animations, giving One UI a level of polish it previously lacked. However, One UI 7 is not just about its visual changes; Samsung has also made many usability improvements, like the deeper integration of Galaxy Buds 3 controls into the Quick Panel, which the company highlights in an announcement.

As part of the One UI 7's visual refresh, Samsung overhauled the Quick Settings panel, splitting it away from the notification shade. If you own the Galaxy Buds 3 or Buds 3 Pro, you can use this panel to control many of the earbuds' advanced features directly.

With your Galaxy Buds connected, long-press the volume slider in Quick Settings to access advanced audio controls. From there, you can adjust 360 Audio, fine-tune the Equalizer, enhance dialogue clarity with Boost Dialogue, and optimize sound levels with Loudness Normalization. Previously, you had to use the Galaxy Wearable app to control these aspects of the earbuds.

That's not all, though. You can also control these earbuds' settings on a per-app basis right from the Quick Settings panel. To do this, you need to tap the Earbuds icon in the media panel and then adjust the settings for the app from which the sound is playing. Samsung says One UI will remember these settings and automatically switch to them the next time you start the app and connect your Galaxy Buds.

One UI 7's Adapt Sound will personalize Galaxy Buds' output based on age