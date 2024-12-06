Key Takeaways One UI 7 enhances Galaxy Buds integration on Samsung phones with Quick Settings panel control.

You can control the Galaxy Buds directly from the revamped Quick Settings panel.

This integration in One UI 7 is currently limited to Galaxy Buds 3 models.

Samsung offers a tight ecosystem integration between its Galaxy devices. Just like iPhones and AirPods, Galaxy Buds seamlessly connect to your Galaxy tablet or Galaxy Book after being paired with your Galaxy phone. With One UI 7, Samsung will take a cue from Apple and further deepen the earbuds integration on its phones, enabling you to adjust the sound modes and equalizer right from the Quick Settings panel.

Currently, you have to use Samsung's Galaxy Wearable app to control the listening modes, equalizer, and other settings of the paired Galaxy Buds on a Galaxy phone. The only other quick way to adjust these settings is by placing a widget on the home screen. With One UI 7, Samsung will integrate these Galaxy Buds controls into the revamped Quick Settings panel.

The media player widget in the One UI 7 Quick Settings panel will show a Galaxy Buds icon on the bottom right. Tapping it opens a control panel, allowing you to seamlessly switch between ANC modes, such as Adaptive and Ambient, or completely turn it off.

Further down, you'll find options to enable/disable 360 audio and change the Equalizer to one of the various presets, including your custom settings. The same panel also shows the buds' current battery level. Samsung's implementation mirrors that of Apple, which allows you to change common AirPods settings from the Control Center quickly.

Support for older Galaxy Buds models missing

In the current One UI 7 beta, this deep earbuds integration is supposedly only available with the Galaxy Buds 3 and Buds 3 Pro. It's unclear if Samsung will expand support to include its older earbuds in future One UI 7 builds. The company will likely roll out a few more One UI 7 beta builds in the coming weeks, so based on public feedback, it could expand this feature to its older buds.

This tight integration could be another reason to buy Galaxy Buds over other wireless earbuds if you use a Samsung phone.

Hopefully, Samsung will follow suit by introducing an option to manage common Galaxy Watch settings directly from One UI 7's Quick Settings panel.