Summary One UI 7 brings S25-exclusive camera features to older Galaxy devices, including Log recording and slow-motion recording from the ultrawide camera.

The Galaxy S24 is getting almost all of the Galaxy S25's camera features with One UI 7.

Galaxy S23 and older Galaxy phones are getting access to the revamped Camera app and other smaller features.

After a long delay, Samsung finally rolled out the stable One UI 7 build for the Galaxy S24 series, Z Fold 6, and Flip 6. Based on the company's official release timeline, it will expand the Android 15 update to more of its older devices in the coming weeks. Besides a visual revamp and smoother system animations, One UI 7 brings several Galaxy S25-exclusive camera features to older Galaxy phones. Samsung has now revealed the specific S25 camera features that will make their way to each of its previous flagships.