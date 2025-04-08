Summary
- One UI 7 brings S25-exclusive camera features to older Galaxy devices, including Log recording and slow-motion recording from the ultrawide camera.
- The Galaxy S24 is getting almost all of the Galaxy S25's camera features with One UI 7.
- Galaxy S23 and older Galaxy phones are getting access to the revamped Camera app and other smaller features.
After a long delay, Samsung finally rolled out the stable One UI 7 build for the Galaxy S24 series, Z Fold 6, and Flip 6. Based on the company's official release timeline, it will expand the Android 15 update to more of its older devices in the coming weeks. Besides a visual revamp and smoother system animations, One UI 7 brings several Galaxy S25-exclusive camera features to older Galaxy phones. Samsung has now revealed the specific S25 camera features that will make their way to each of its previous flagships.