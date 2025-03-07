Summary Samsung added a media playback widget in the notification tray in the latest One UI 7 beta for Flip 6.

It could fix one of our biggest problems with Samsung's Android 15 skin.

It's unclear when it'll eventually arrive in an update for the Galaxy S25 series.

Earlier this week, Samsung finally rolled out a One UI 7 beta for the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Fold 6. It's been a long time coming, considering we're only a few months away from the full launch of Android 16. While Samsung is actively developing a build of One UI for Google's upcoming upgrade, it's also working to boost its take on Android 15 in its current state. If you're a Galaxy S25 user who has found media controls in One UI 7 to be pretty frustrating, just know you're not alone — and Samsung seemingly has a fix coming soon.

Jeff Springer on Twitter shared a couple of screenshots that prove the company's heard fan complaints about its new Quick Panel setup, and frankly, I need this on my Galaxy S25 Ultra right now. Taken from the latest beta build for the Galaxy Z Flip 6, this design shows Samsung adding a media playback widget to the notification tray, in addition to the newly-split quick settings list. With this change, your music, podcasts, or other media will appear under "Live Activities" within your notifications.

Samsung's Quick Panel change fixes one of my biggest One UI 7 complaints

Let's just hope it sticks around

I have my fair share of complaints with how Samsung developed its split Quick Panel for One UI 7. The spaces for triggering each of the different sides are fairly arbitrary, and it's simply too easy to accidentally open into the wrong space. While swiping back and forth between the two halves is fairly easy, if you're just trying to skip a song or rewind an episode of a podcast, it's actually pretty annoying to drop into the wrong drawer.

Close

How media controls currently work on the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

While this change doesn't fix my overall problems with Samsung's implementation, it does slap a pretty big Band-Aid over it. It's possible some users might find this change a little ugly, since it duplicates identical music widgets between the notification shade and Quick Panel, but you won't find me complaining. It also ensures your media is active within the Now Bar's top-left corner, which I'm not seeing from any application — YouTube Music, Spotify, and so on — on my S25 Ultra.

Obviously, since this has first appeared in a beta build, it's possible this tweak gets left on the cutting room floor before launching in a stable patch. Still, I hope Samsung keeps this around, and continues to try and improve one of the biggest changes in One UI 7. Next up on my wishlist: Getting the settings shortcut to appear in both Quick Panel and notifications. Come on Samsung, there's an empty space just waiting for those icons.