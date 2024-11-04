Key Takeaways Samsung's One UI 7 beta release is imminent, possibly by mid-November.

One UI 7 may introduce iPhone-like features such as iOS 18-like control center and AI notifications.

Samsung Galaxy phones could soon get a notification summary feature similar to Apple's.

While brands like Google and Vivo have already released the Android 15 update, Samsung's update is expected to arrive next year. However, Samsung has announced that Galaxy phone owners will get a chance to try the One UI 7 beta before year's end — and it seems that the beta release might be just around the corner.

After several delays, Samsung now appears close to launching the first One UI 7 beta. Reliable tipster Ice Universe on X has suggested it may be "another half month" until the beta's release, hinting that it could arrive sooner than expected. Based on this timeline, we might see the first beta update by mid-November.

In another tweet, the leaker mentioned that the latest One UI 7 build, reportedly ending in "XJW," includes numerous "very good" changes compared to previous leaked builds. While the specifics of these changes remain unknown, it appears that the release is drawing closer, meaning we may soon get a chance to try it out on our phones.

Another iPhone-like feature could be coming to One UI 7

Previous leaks suggest that Samsung's new One UI 7 will bring several iPhone-inspired design changes, including a dynamic island-style lock screen, an iOS 18-like Control Center, and smoother, iPhone-like animations. Now, it seems Samsung may also be adopting another feature from Apple's AI suite.

According to leaker chunvn8888 on X, Samsung is working on a feature similar to Apple Intelligence's notification summary for Galaxy AI. On iPhones, notification summaries condense the content when there's an overflow of notifications or when the content is too lengthy to display. Samsung's version, reportedly named "AI notification," will bring similar functionality to Galaxy devices.

The leaker notes that this feature is currently available only in Korean, but since Galaxy AI supports multiple languages, it's likely to expand soon. It's unclear whether the feature will arrive in the first One UI 7 beta or launch with the Galaxy S25 series next year. However, the leaker confirmed it won't be available for mid-range Galaxy A-series phones.

One UI 7 marks the first time in a while that Samsung's update has been delayed until this late in the year. Typically, Samsung launches the beta program earlier, but based on recent leaks, it's clear that One UI 7 will introduce significant changes, which is likely the reason for the delay. Thankfully, it seems we won't have to wait much longer for the first One UI 7 beta to arrive.