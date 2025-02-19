Summary Samsung Galaxy S24's fourth One UI 7 beta is rolling out.

The new ZYBA firmware adds some Galaxy S25 features to the Galaxy S24.

This includes support for Samsung Log in the Camera app, albeit only on the S24 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S24 owners have endured a frustratingly long wait for the stable release of One UI 7. After dropping the first beta in early December and launching the Galaxy S25 with stable Android 15, the company is yet to push the update to its 2024 flagship. Rumors suggest the wait might stretch until April, with a few more beta builds on the way. Amidst the rumors, Samsung continues to polish One UI 7 and has pushed the fourth beta build to Galaxy S24, this time with a nice bonus.

The ZYBA firmware weighs 1.4GB and is available for download in India and South Korea (via Tarunvats). It packs bumps the security patch to February 2025 and contains fixes for several issues, including stuttering when using the fingerprint scanner.

More importantly, the update introduces Samsung Log recording support in the Camera app — a feature that debuted with the Galaxy S25 series. It will allow you to record videos in a special LOG profile that captures much more data, which will help with color grading while editing. However, the feature is limited to the Galaxy S24 Ultra and won't be available on its regular and Plus siblings.

The update also adds an AI Filter feature in the Camera app.

The inclusion of these Galaxy S25 features in One UI 7 Beta 4 for the S24 should offer some relief to users who are frustrated by the long wait for the stable Android 15 release. However, don't expect the stable One UI 7 to bring all Galaxy S25's AI features to your old Samsung flagship.

You can find the release note of One UI 7 Beta 4 for the Galaxy S24 below:

- Add Al Filter in Camera - Add Samsung Log in Camera (S24Ultra) - Fix Ul error of lock screen and AOD - Fix quick panel Ul error - Fix grouping alarm error - Fix the problem of stuttering when releasing fingerprint - Fix the problem of disappearing the top bar from the home screen - Modify the animation that was unnatural when opening and closing the app recently - Fix the problem that there is a gap in the status bar after installing Goodlock Quickstar - Many other improvements

While not mentioned, the update should also fix a bug with the display's color reproduction in Natural mode.

Samsung should expand One UI 7 Beta 4's availability to more regions where the beta program is currently live in the next few hours or days.

When will Samsung push One UI 7 to its previous flagship devices?