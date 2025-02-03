Summary Samsung Galaxy phones in battery saver mode dim screens so aggressively when they hit 5% that they become difficult to use.

The new One UI 7 beta allows users to disable this auto-dimming.

One UI 7 is currently available on Galaxy S25 and S24, with broader availability expected by the end of Q1 2025.

Samsung Galaxy phones currently employ a very aggressive way of conserving power when battery saver mode is enabled. As soon as your phone hits a critical 5%, the brightness is dramatically reduced — so much so that it can be difficult to navigate the screen, even under normal lighting. If you're outside in the sun, the display is almost unusable.

While Galaxy's very determined battery-saver mode, of course, helps save battery, it's an annoyance to have it render your device unusable. Thankfully, things are changing with the One UI 7, Samsung's version of Android 15 that ships on the flagship Samsung Galaxy S25 lineup. As spotted by SamMobile, the latest One UI 7 beta lets you choose whether you want your display to become unusable when you hit 5% (via 9to5Google).

One UI 7 brings freedom of choice

One UI 7 finally added auto-dimming as an option instead of making it a compulsory feature. Rather than being defaulted to that ridiculously dim screen where you can barely make out anything, you can turn off auto-dimming in Settings and continue working at the brightness level of your choice.

To disable auto-dimming, head to Settings → Battery and turn off the Auto dim screen toggle switch. This would mean your battery drains considerably faster, but your display is a lot more legible this way.

Source: SamMobile

Currently, One UI 7 is only available as a stable build on the Galaxy S25 and in beta on the S24 lineup, so owners of older models will have to wait a little. According to a recent Samsung timeline, all eligible Galaxy S devices will receive the new OS by the end of Q1 2025, or the end of March.

Another very useful One UI 7 that stood out to me is Identity Check, which requires users to log in via biometrics if they're outside "designated trusted locations." The other part of this feature is a Theft Detection Lock that automatically locks your device if it senses someone grabbing it.