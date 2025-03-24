Summary Samsung confirms One UI 7 rollout in the US starting April 10 for the Galaxy S24 series, Z Fold 6, and Z Flip 6.

The new features include a Now Bar for real-time updates and AI tools like AI Select and Writing Assist.

The rollout will expand to more devices in the weeks following April 10, including the Galaxy S23 series and the Tab S10 and Tab S9 series.

The wait is finally over. Samsung has confirmed One UI 7 is coming to the United States, and soon. This follows several weeks of confusion after Samsung originally scheduled One UI 7 to roll out globally on April 7, but then removed the rollout date for US devices.

The company confirmed it plans to start the update globally on April 10 (via 9to5 Google). The Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy Z Fold 6, and the Galaxy Z Flip 6 will be the first devices to receive the update.

Here is what's new in One UI 7

Samsung says this is its most ambitious software update yet, although realistically it looks more like how iOS would look if it were actually any good (and had a functioning AI). Nevertheless, there are a few refreshed aesthetic touches in the software, including changes to the home screen, lock screen, and widgets.

A key feature is the Now Bar, which delivers real-time updates directly on the lock screen. No need to unlock the phone.

There are several Galaxy AI tools under the hood, as well. These include:

AI Select: makes context-aware suggestions for media content.

makes context-aware suggestions for media content. Writing Assist: formats and summarizes text.

formats and summarizes text. Drawing Assist: creative input using sketches or images.

There's also deep integration with Google Gemini, so users can control their device using natural language. See? It's like iOS, but it's actually useful.

Here are the rollout details

One UI 7 will begin rolling out in the US on April 10, beginning with the following devices:

Galaxy S24

Galaxy S24 Plus

Galaxy S24 Ultra

Z Fold 6

Z Flip 6

The rollout will expand to more devices in the following weeks. These include:

Galaxy S23, S23 Plus, and S23 Ultra.

Galaxy S23 FE.

Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5.

Galaxy Tab S10 and Tab S9 series tablets.

Galaxy users in the United States, breathe. You can finally look forward to One UI 7 landing on your devices soon.