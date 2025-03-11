Summary Samsung expanded One UI 7 beta to include more devices like Galaxy Z Fold 6.

Major improvements include better app continuity and updated taskbar behavior.

The beta update enhances software experience on foldable phones, stable roll-out expected soon.

After keeping it exclusive to the Galaxy S24 series, Samsung has finally expanded the One UI 7 beta to more devices , including the Galaxy Z Fold 6 . The update introduces major software changes, such as a music playback panel in the notification tray, along with new quality-of-life improvements tailored specifically for Samsung's foldable phones.

One of the biggest improvements in One UI 7 beta on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is better app continuity. Previously, users had to pre-select which apps would continue on the cover screen when closing the foldable display. However, with One UI 7, Samsung is introducing a more intuitive approach with three new options (via Jeff Springer on X).

The new options include: Swipe up to continue, which lets you quickly resume an app on the cover screen with a simple swipe; Always, which ensures apps remain open when switching between screens; and Never, which locks the screen immediately upon closing the foldable display. While Google, Oppo, and Honor foldables have had similar features for some time, Samsung has now finally caught up with this update.