Key Takeaways One UI 6.1.1 is bringing minor improvements and features to the Galaxy Z Fold 4, including Galaxy AI.

The update's rollout to older devices has been slow, which was compounded by some glitches on the S23 Ultra's build.

The update had been spotted for the Z Fold 4 in Korea, but now it appears to be making an international expansion.

One UI 6.1.1 debuted with Samsung's 2024 foldables, the Z Flip 6 and Z Fold 6. The x.1.1 updates to One UI are usually minor, focusing on quality of life improvements and features specific to foldables. One UI 6.1.1 has been slowly expanding to older devices over the last few weeks, and today it's the turn of the international Z Fold 4 from 2022, as the update has arrived on our UK unit less than a week after phones in South Korea received their update.

One UI 6.1.1 hasn't been as smooth of an update as Samsung hoped. The Galaxy S23 series had its update pulled after it caused some serious camera issues, but thankfully these glitches appear to be limited to S23, with the S24, Z Fold/Flip 5, and Fold/Flip 4 fairing well.

Galaxy AI is more powerful

Close

Galaxy AI debuted on the Galaxy S24 series with One UI 6.1, and the Z Fold 4 received this update shortly after. One UI 6.1.1 expands Galaxy AI, adding features like sketch to image, new portrait features, and more. Unfortunately, some of the changes made in this update are less than welcome.

Smart Select, a much-loved feature of One UI, has been totally redesigned in One UI 6.1.1, slowing it down, making it more awkward to use, and stripping out functionality like the GIF maker.

Thankfully, Samsung is apparently bringing back the GIF tool in a future update. Even so, Smart Select isn't what it used to be, and this change is just another facet to the worrying move many smartphone manufacturers are making. AI, for better or for worse, is what everyone is pushing right now and, more often, it is coming at the expense of things that actually matter to how the phone works.