Samsung typically releases a major point update for its Android skin with several new features alongside the debut of its flagship Galaxy S phone at the beginning of the year. This means the upcoming Galaxy S24 should launch with One UI 6.1, building on the features the company recently rolled out with One UI 6. The company has already detailed one of the new AI features coming with the next One UI update. A new leak has now detailed the updated battery protection features Samsung intends to launch with One UI 6.1.

One UI 6 currently offers a Protect battery option, which can help extend the lifespan of your phone's battery by limiting the maximum charge to 85%. This limit is currently not customizable but will change with One UI 6.1. Samsung seemingly plans to rename the feature to Battery protection with the next version of its Android skin and introduce additional customization options.

As per Samsung leaker Tarun Vats, One UI 6.1 will add Basic, Adapt, and Max battery protection modes on the best Samsung phones. In Basic mode, the phone will stop charging at 100% and resume when the battery level drops to 95%. With Adapt, your phone will stop topping off the cell after reaching 80% and finish the rest before you wake up. This sounds similar to the Adaptive charging feature on Pixel phones that tops up the phone's battery based on your sleep schedule. Samsung could use on-device AI to determine your sleeping pattern here.

Lastly, there's the Max mode, which will limit your Galaxy phone's charge to 80%, extending the cell's lifespan by as much as possible. There does not appear to be a custom mode where you can limit the maximum battery charge to a percentage you want.

None of these options are groundbreaking or new, as they are already present on other devices. Still, it is good to see that Samsung will bring them to its phones with the upcoming One UI release.

Despite offering various battery protection features, Samsung does not allow Galaxy users to view the battery health of their devices. This is an annoying limitation, as it would have made it easier to determine when your Galaxy phone's battery needs a replacement.

This new One UI 6.1 feature should debut on the Galaxy S24 series first and eventually make its way to all supported Samsung phones. Premium and flagship phones like the Galaxy S23 and S22 should be the first in line to get One UI 6.1, followed by mid-range Galaxy devices.