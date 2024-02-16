Summary Samsung Care+ is an affordable way to insure your Samsung devices against accidental damage so you won't be without a phone if something happens.

With One UI 6.1, it is now easier than ever to sign up for or check your existing Samsung Care+ plan directly from the Settings app.

One UI 6.1 offers not only big features but also smaller quality-of-life improvements like this, making it a solid upgrade for Samsung users.

When smartphones are as expensive as they are now, insuring them against accidental damage can be a sensible way to make sure you won't be without a phone if the worst happens. Samsung's Care+ is a fast and affordable way to insure your Samsung devices, and a change in One UI 6.1 makes it easier than ever to sign up or check your existing Samsung Care+ plan.

When you buy a new Samsung device, you get 60 days to purchase Care+. It's available in two tiers, with the more expensive option adding cover for theft and loss. It doesn't matter how well you look after your phone; accidents happen. Last year, my wife's Z Flip 4 fell into a fish tank with the SIM tray removed, so there was no stopping the water from getting in and ruining the device. Instead of paying £1,000 for a new one, Samsung replaced it for just £100. Go back to 2021, though, and I had to pay £350 to replace the screen of my two-day-old S21 Ultra when I dropped another phone onto it.

Close

Until now, the Samsung Members app was the easiest way to sign up for Samsung Care+ or check an existing plan from your phone. It wasn't an awful experience, but users in countries where GDPR doesn't apply, like the US, often disable Samsung Members due to its tendency to send unwanted ad notifications.

If you're running One UI 6.1, you can now quickly check Samsung Care+ from the Settings app. Just head to the About Phone menu and scroll down to find the Samsung Care+ status.

Close

If you already have a Care+ plan, as I do, this will display when your coverage is set to expire. If you haven't purchased a Care+ plan, it will display how many days you have to sign up for a plan before it's too late. Tapping here will take you to the sign-up page or show more details of your existing plan, depending on whether you have one.

One UI 6.1 is shaping up to be a solid upgrade for Samsung users. There are plenty of big features to be excited about, along with smaller quality-of-life improvements like this. Currently, One UI 6.1 is only available for the Galaxy S24 series, but older devices still receiving software support should be updated in the coming weeks.