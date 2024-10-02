Key Takeaways Samsung's wearables were the first to release with Wear OS 5, but the tech giant has struggled to roll out the update to older wearables in its portfolio.

Samsung's Galaxy Watch 7 and Watch Ultra were the first wearables to debut with Wear OS 5 back in July, followed by the Pixel Watch 3 in early September.

The update subsequently made its way to older Pixel Watches last week, but some unlucky users were quick to discover that the update left their watch soft-bricked. Google has since pulled the update, and it is unclear when it will be available again.

On Samsung's end, despite it being the first manufacturer with a Wear OS 5-based One UI 6 Watch wearable out, it has struggled to roll the update out to older wearables in its portfolio. One UI 6 Watch is expected to roll out soon, potentially within the month. In the meanwhile, to appease anxious users of older Galaxy wearables, Samsung has decided to make new Wear OS 5 watch faces available on older Galaxy Watches, namely the Galaxy Watch 4, 5, and 6.

As spotted by Sammy Fans (via 9to5Google), the new watch faces come as part of a Galaxy Wearable app update, with a new "Featured watch faces" tab that reads "Get new watch faces for OneUI 6.0 Watch." Tapping the tab will present users with the new faces.

Three new watch faces to give you a taste of One UI 6 Watch

There are a total of three new watch faces, namely Spatial Number, Simple Digital, and Ultra Info Board.

Spatial Number : Numbers constructed from 3D shapes give a sense of depth over a background that changes colour as the second hand moves.

: Numbers constructed from 3D shapes give a sense of depth over a background that changes colour as the second hand moves. Simple Digital : A clean, simple design that keeps you focused on the time. The seconds are displayed in a circle around the minutes.

: A clean, simple design that keeps you focused on the time. The seconds are displayed in a circle around the minutes. Ultra Info Board: This watch face puts your health data front and centre, with more advanced complications than ever before. You can include up to 7 complications for the ultimate in info at a glance.

While One UI 6 Watch is yet to roll out stably, its beta program is in full swing, with beta 7 for the Watch 6 and beta 6 for Watch 5 and Watch 4 series "expected to be released soon." The stable update is expected sometime in October or November.