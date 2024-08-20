Summary One UI 6 Watch beta 5 from Samsung focuses on minor system improvements, with the only major inclusion being Global AOD support.

Galaxy Watch 6 series users in the US and South Korea can update now, and updates for the Galaxy Watch 4 series and Watch 5 series are expected to follow soon.

These appear to be final touches, and we're stable One UI 6 Watch to be released soon, likely ahead of the Pixel Watch 3's launch on September 10.

Samsung's One UI 6 Watch brings the tech giant's range of AI-enabled health and sleep tracking features to wearables.

One UI 6 Watch, which is still in beta and based on WearOS 5, first rolled out to the Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic in June, before expanding to older Samsung wearables.

The fifth iteration of the beta is rolling out now, with mostly housekeeping updates, prompting us to believe that the tech giant might be closing in on a stable release.

The tech giant announced the new beta in a community post on Monday, August 19, with the beta going live today, Tuesday, August 20, for Galaxy Watch 6 and the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic. Updates for the Watch 4 and Watch 5 series are expected to follow shortly. "For those of you who are wondering about Watch4/5 updates, it has not been released yet (But it will soon)," wrote a moderator on the community post.

As mentioned earlier, most of the tweaks as part of the new beta focus on enhancing system performance, battery life, and overall stability. The only major new addition is support for Global AOD.

While there's not much information on it, according to a Reddit user who's already running the new beta, Global AOD shows a dimmed version of non-homescreen tiles that you were on before AOD kicked in, with the clock/time overlay on top of it, allowing you to touch the UI directly from the AOD screen without having to wake your watch first. It is very likely that the feature can be toggled on/off.

Improved system stability and optimized system performance.

Improved consumption current issue of battery.

Improved application execution performance.

Improved the issue of network interoperability.

Other improvements.

It's worth noting that the new beta is currently limited to the US and South Korea, with support for Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 5 series expected soon. If you own a Galaxy Watch 6 series wearable, you can download the fifth One UI 6 Watch beta from the Samsung Members app.

Considering that beta primarily consists of refinements, we're hoping that the final product — stable One UI 6 Watch — rolls out soon. Notably, with the Galaxy Watch 7 series and Samsung's One UI 6 Watch beta program, the tech giant's Galaxy watches were the only wearables on the market running WearOS 5. Now, the Pixel Watch 3, albeit not in the hands of customers yet, already runs on WearOS 5, with general availability starting September 10, putting the pressure on Samsung to ship out a polished One UI 6 Watch experience before then.

We're just hoping Samsung can avoid a repeat of its One UI 7 beta delays.