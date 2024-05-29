Summary Samsung has announced One UI 6 Watch with Galaxy AI features for its smartwatch line.

New AI-enhanced health features offer energy scores, wellness tips, sleep indicators, workout routines, and race tracking.

One UI 6 Watch Beta will be available for select Galaxy Watch models in June, offering a sneak peek at the upcoming features.

The evolution of the Samsung Galaxy Watch has been quite interesting to follow. It started in August 2018, when the first Galaxy Watch was introduced to the market, using Tizen as its operating system. Things began to get more interesting when the company switched to Wear OS with the Galaxy Watch 4 series, which launched in 2021. And now, the latest step in the evolution of the company's wearables will deliver better health features thanks to the integration of Galaxy AI in the newest version of One UI Watch — this time based on Wear OS 5.

Samsung has spent lots of time and effort developing excellent wearables, which is brilliant considering that the fitness tracker market is expected to grow to $62.03 billion this year. Yes, your first thought might drift towards the Galaxy Ring, which is exceptionally cool, but the chaebol has also found a new way to make the Galaxy Watch even better, as it is bringing artificial intelligence with the upcoming release of Galaxy AI on its already great smartwatches.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch is already an excellent smartwatch for those interested in receiving notifications and accurate health statistics regarding their activities. The latest models also provide stress and sleep information that’s quite useful for helping you recover between workouts. However, Samsung will now combine Galaxy AI with Samsung Health to take these features above and beyond.

What are we getting with the new Galaxy AI Health features?

Of course, new AI-enhanced health features on your Galaxy Watch will deliver better readings, “more comprehensive and actionable wellness insights, motivational encouragement, and an overall better understanding to improve users’ health and wellness daily.”

Per Samsung, the new Galaxy AI Health features on your Galaxy Watch will include the following:

Energy Score: Allows a better understanding of users’ daily condition through a combined analysis of personal health metrics like sleep, activity, and heart rate

Allows a better understanding of users’ daily condition through a combined analysis of personal health metrics like sleep, activity, and heart rate Wellness Tips: Helps users reach personal health goals through motivational tips, insights, and guidance for custom goals

Helps users reach personal health goals through motivational tips, insights, and guidance for custom goals New Sleep Indicators in Sleep Score: Offers a more detailed and precise analysis of users’ sleep quality with insight on movement during sleep, sleep latency, heart rate, and respiratory rate during sleep to help build better habits

Offers a more detailed and precise analysis of users’ sleep quality with insight on movement during sleep, sleep latency, heart rate, and respiratory rate during sleep to help build better habits New Aerobic Threshold/Anaerobic Threshold Heart Rate Zone Metrics in Personalized Health Rate Zone: Supports efficient running and analyze performance

Supports efficient running and analyze performance Workout Routine: Combines exercises for a more personalized workout

Combines exercises for a more personalized workout Race: Helps users stay motivated and track current and past progress when running or cycling

Which watches will get One UI 6?

These new features will become available with the next Galaxy Watch lineup via One UI 6 Watch. However, a limited number of Galaxy Watch users will have the chance to experience some of these features before everyone else with One UI 6 Watch Beta. The following models will be offered access to the beta program:

Galaxy Watch 6

Galaxy Watch 6 Classic

Galaxy Watch 5

Galaxy Watch 5 Pro

Galaxy Watch 4

Galaxy Watch 4 Classic

The One UI 6 Watch beta program will begin in June and is expected to be made available to users in the US and Korea. If you're interested in signing up, keep an eye out on the Samsung Members app — this is where you'll be able to opt into the beta program once it becomes available.