It's no secret to anyone by this point that Google is cooking up Android 14. But while Pixel users might be able to play around with the unfinished OS by now, many other smartphone owners are left wondering when, and how early, will they get Android 14. To Samsung's credit, it has become one of the best OEMs in this regard, not only offering users up to 4 years of updates on its latest smartphones but also delivering those updates promptly. Now, though, there's evidence that Samsung is already hard at work bringing up what will end up being its take on Android 14 — One UI 6.

Using the CheckFirm app (which lets you check Samsung's servers for new versions), Twitter user Tarun Vats spotted a test version of One UI 6 for the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, sporting the build number S918BXXU1BWE2/S918BOXM1BWE2/S918BXXU1BWE2. It's not a version you can download, but rather, something that's being tested internally by Samsung. As such, we're still probably a few months away from a One UI 6 build that's good enough for us to try out.

Still, this is roughly over a month earlier, given how the very first build of One UI 5 was spotted back in June 2022. Does this mean that Samsung will kickstart its beta program earlier this year? Maybe, maybe not. We can only speculate.

Of course, it's to be expected that OEMs are working on their takes on Android 14 ahead of the operating system's release. Samsung has been consistently bringing the newest versions of Android to its smartphones, however, and with the first build showing up earlier than usual, there's a real chance Samsung wants to move even faster this time. Only time will tell, though.