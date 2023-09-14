Summary Samsung is rolling out the third One UI 6 beta for the Galaxy S23 series, which includes bug fixes and improved stability, as well as enhanced playback controls for the video player.

The third beta introduces minor changes such as contours on emoji and defaults to an expanded view for the media panel, with the ability to remember its last state.

Some users reported laggy animations in the first two beta builds, and Samsung has promised to address this issue in the future.

Samsung has been running the One UI 6 beta program for the Galaxy S23 series for almost a month. It dropped the second beta a couple of weeks ago while expanding the program to more markets. The Korean giant has started rolling the third Android 14 firmware for its 2023 flagship phone in key markets where the beta program is live.

The 1.3GB One UI 6 beta 3 ZWI8 firmware for the Galaxy S23 series contains the September 2023 security patch. Samsung's official release notes mainly point to many of the reported bugs being fixed and improved stability, though there could be other enhancements. The most notable feature based on the change log is the enhanced playback controls for the built-in video player.

2 Images Close

There's a slight tweak to how emoji look in One UI 6 beta 3:

Another minor change is that the new media panel defaults to the expanded view. It also remembers its last collapsed or expanded state. The notification shade itself has a slight blur effect now and looks even better than in the previous two beta builds.

The firmware is not without issues, though. Samsung notes that you might be unable to install the Kids app on the latest beta. In specific scenarios, Google Assistant might also fail to trigger with the swipe-up gesture.

Many Galaxy S23 users complained of laggy and stuttery animations in the first two One UI 6 beta builds. A Samsung Korean team member promised to address the issue in a future firmware. As of now, it's unclear if the third beta introduces smoother animations.

One UI 6's third beta for the Galaxy S23 is live in the US, Germany, and India. The firmware should go live in other markets where the beta program is available in the coming days.

Based on Android 14, One UI 6 packs several new features and enhancements. There's a redesigned Quick Settings panel, a new system font, new emoji that are much better designed, updated iconography in the Camera app, and much more. You can check out some of the top One UI 6 features coming to your Galaxy phone here.

Besides the Galaxy S23, Samsung is running the One UI 6 beta program for the Galaxy A34 and A54. The company's older flagship and foldable devices are yet to get a taste of Android 14 in beta, frustrating their owners.

Samsung is likely to release a couple more One UI 6 betas before rolling out the stable build to the public. With Android 14's public release possibly delayed until early October, the Korean giant has a chance to roll out the stable One UI 6 update for the Galaxy S23 at around the same time.