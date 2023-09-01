Summary Samsung's One UI 6 beta release for the Galaxy S23 now allows users to respond to calls with a custom voice that resembles their own.

The feature can be accessed through the Bixby Text Call menu in the Phone app's settings and involves recording 10 sample sentences to generate the custom voice model.

Currently, the feature is only available when language options are set to US English, and the voice model has an American accent as a result.

It seems like every time the phone rings these days, it's either a spammer, a scammer, or a robocall. As the sheer number of spoofed calls continues to rise, carriers, manufacturers, and even government agencies are doing their best to curb the annoyance. With the release of One UI 5.0 last year, Samsung launched Bixby Text Call as an answer to Google's Call Screen feature, allowing you to interact with callers in real-time before answering the call. Now it's taking things to the next creepy level.

With its second One UI 6 beta release for the Galaxy S23, Samsung now enables users to respond to calls with a voice that isn't just any AI-generated sound; it's a custom voice tailored to sound strikingly similar to the user's own.

Previously, Bixby Text Call would let the caller know that a virtual assistant was answering on your behalf, then present you with buttons to inquire about the purpose of the call. With the release of the second One UI 6 beta for the Galaxy S23, Samsung has enhanced this feature to include a more personalized touch. Now, instead of just Bixby's generic voice, users have the ability to create a custom voice that resembles their own. This was discovered in the latest beta drop, with Twitter user BDTech shining a spotlight on it.

You can try it by heading to the Bixby Text Call menu from the Phone app's settings. Select Language and voice, then tap Add voice, and you should see the new option: Create custom voice. Selecting this will prompt you with a setup tour to guide you through things. The process involves recording 10 sample sentences, which the system uses to generate the custom voice model (not unlike Eleven Labs voice training).

At this time, the feature is only available when Bixby Text Call's language is set to English (United States), which appears to be a result of the voice model's accent. In his testing, Android Police writer Zachary Kew-Deniss, who hails from England, noticed that the voice generated sounded strikingly like him — just with an uncanny American accent. It was an amusing result, but it does show Samsung's attention to detail here.

3 Images Close

Samsung recently expanded its second beta for One UI 6 on the Galaxy S23 to more countries, bringing forth a host of improvements from the previous version. The release wasn’t just limited to the creation of a custom voice. The latest firmware came packed with fixes, new animations, and addressed several bugs. This beta version is based on a newer build than Android 14 Beta 5 and includes the September 2023 patch.