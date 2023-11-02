Summary Samsung is close to releasing One UI 6 for its older flagships after publishing a stable build for the Galaxy S23 earlier this week.

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is receiving its second One UI 6 beta build today after other models, such as the Galaxy Z Fold 5, have already received multiple beta updates.

The latest version of One UI 6 for the Fold 4, ZWJJ, includes bug fixes and November's security patches, and it clocks in at 1.15GB.

Samsung is so close to releasing the stable version of One UI 6 to all of its flagship smartphones after finally dropping a stable version of Android 14 for the Galaxy S23. It’s a big step towards moving on from One UI 5, which is currently on its last legs, for not just the latest foldable offering from Samsung but for the rest of its recently-released models. Today, Samsung released the second beta of One UI 6 for the Galaxy Z Fold 4.

While some owners of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 had gotten beta versions of One UI 6 as early as the beginning of October, it took another week-and-a-half for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 to get its first One UI 6 beta. Since then, the Z Fold 5 has gotten more updates, but it took until today for the Z Fold 4 to get its second (via XDA Forums). Of course, Samsung should be releasing more versions for its latest flagships than older ones, but it is nice to see another beta version after a few weeks.

The timeline of One UI 6 betas arriving to Samsung devices takes us back to August, when the Samsung Galaxy S23 became the first phone to get the latest OS. Afterwards, the Galaxy A54 got the beta in September, followed by Galaxy A32 and then finally, the previous year’s Samsung flagship, the Galaxy S22. It’s not surprising that the non-foldable or flippable phones got the beta first, as there’s a bountiful number of standard-sized phones being used in the world today as compared to any clamshell models.

So, what’s new in this latest version? Other than general bug fixes, version ZWJJ comes with the November security patch, plugging a set of vulnerabilities that Google hasn't even published a security bulletin for yet. Some known issues are listed upon updating, including auto rotation turning off automatically in some cases, an operation error appearing when adjusting filters in the video editor, and a “show place name” operation error in the Gallery. The new firmware weighs in at 1.15GB and can be downloaded if your account and phone is eligible by going into the software update tab in settings.

What’s turned into a yearly update cycle has us pretty excited this time. Android 14 is a great operating system, and One UI 6 is following in its steps to make the Samsung user experience solid across all the company’s devices. With a stable One UI 6 arriving relatively soon to the Z Fold and Z Flip lines, these phones are making what was at one point an early-adopter purchase finally feel like a complete flagship experience.