One UI 6.1 is coming to many of Samsung's 2023 devices this week. Beginning Thursday, the Samsung Galaxy S23 series (including the S23 FE), the Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5, and the Galaxy Tab S9 series will all start seeing an update to the latest Android 14-based build of Samsung's software skin. One UI 6.1 brings with it the expected minor changes of a point update, plus a bunch of AI-based functionality.

Samsung previously said that this update would be rolling out in late March, so with only a few days left in the month, this doesn't come as much of a surprise. Still, it's good to know that Samsung is making good on its promise. The update will begin rolling out to the S23, S23+, S23 Ultra, S23 FE, Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5, and all three Galaxy Tab S9 sizes starting on Thursday, March 28.

Samsung notes that the update will be available for both unlocked and carrier versions of all those devices — which should be obvious, but hopefully means that carrier updates won't be far behind those for unlocked phones and tablets.

What's new in One UI 6.1?

The headlining new features of One UI 6.1 are all AI-based. The latest version of Samsung's Android skin comes with the company's Galaxy AI suite, which includes features like AI-driven live translation for phone calls; Chat Assist for Samsung Keyboard, which offers tools for adjusting grammar and tone; and AI-powered photo editing features in the Samsung Gallery app.

One UI 6.1 will also bring Circle to Search, a Google-branded visual search feature that initially debuted on the S24 series, to all the devices mentioned above. Circle to Search isn't a Galaxy AI feature and is also available on Pixel 8 and Pixel 7 phones, but it's a handy new addition to older phones all the same.

Per January reporting from TechRadar, we're not currently expecting Samsung devices from before 2023 to get Galaxy AI features at all. That's a shame, but if you've got an S22 or Tab S8 in good condition, I don't think any of the One UI 6.1-enabled AI features are really worth upgrading for.