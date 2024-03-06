Summary Good Lock's handy modules add useful customization options to One UI.

Good Lock team confirms return of vertical app list with One UI 6.1.1 update, which should arrive with the launch of Samsung's new foldables later this year.

The Home Up module added a vertical app drawer to Galaxy phones following One UI 4's release.

While Samsung's One UI skin already offers a plethora of customization options, its Good Lock app, combined with modules, takes things to another level altogether. With the Home Up plugin, you can customize the One UI Home to change the folder grid size, Apps Screen grid size, and more. Previously, this module even allowed you to switch to a vertical app drawer on your Galaxy phone, though this functionality broke with the release of One UI 6 in October last year. Thankfully, the Good Lock support team has confirmed it will fix this issue, though it's not arriving anytime soon.

When One UI 6 with Android 14 dropped in October 2023, many Galaxy S23 and Samsung flagship users were quick to highlight the missing vertical app drawer list option in the Home Up Good Lock module. Many users believed the feature would be reintroduced once Home Up got an update to enhance its One UI 6 compatibility, but that never happened.

A Good Lock support team member confirmed in a post on Samsung Korea's community forum that they are working on bringing back the vertical app list option to Home Up. However, this feature will arrive with One UI 6.1.1. That is, if there are no delays due to unforeseen issues or bugs cropping up.

Typically, Samsung has a One UI x.x.1 build alongside the release of its foldable phones. So, One UI 6.1.1 should presumably drop when the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 launch in July this year. A recent rumor suggests the Korean giant might hold the Unpacked event as early as July 10 this year.

If you can't wait that long, try one of our favorite Android launchers. Almost all of them offer a vertical app drawer, enabling you to scroll through all your installed apps quickly. It is due to these limitations and issues that Android still needs third-party launchers. They offer a lot more customizations and features, making them a great alternative to your phone's stock launcher.

If you have not already, you should try Samsung's Good Lock app, especially if you use the Galaxy S24. With the NavStar module, you can restore Samsung's old navigation gestures and the ability to hide the gesture bar, two features that were removed from the phone.