Summary Samsung's new One UI Watch 5 update is showing up for some Galaxy Watch 5 users on the stable channel, bringing significant improvements in sleep and wellness features, including a new sleep score display and enhanced animations for a smoother experience.

The update also changes the way the watch's screen lights up during Sleep Mode, using an infrared sensor instead of a green LED to avoid accidentally waking the user.

Personalized heart rate zones are a standout feature in this update, with Samsung aiming to compete with Apple for the attention of fitness enthusiasts.

Samsung has doubled down on sleep and wellness features for its latest and greatest Android smartwatches thanks to a handful of updates that debuted with its One UI Watch 5 software. This means your shiny new Galaxy Watch 6 includes several refinements to existing features like sleep tracking and emergency SOS, as well as a new personalized heart rate zones feature. However, if you're in no rush to replace your previous-generation Galaxy Watch with something new, you may be pleased to know that the Wear OS 4-based skin is starting to make its way to the Galaxy Watch 5 series on the stable channel.

A few days ago, One UI Watch 5 was already expected to trickle down to older Galaxy Watch models sometime this week, including the Galaxy Watch 5 and 4 lineups (via SamMobile). Now, at least one user has taken to X (formerly Twitter) to confirm that the update has gone live on the stable channel for their Galaxy Watch 5 Pro.

Samsung's new smartwatch update is bringing some major upgrades to your health and sleep tracking game. The new sleep score is now front and center on your wrist, so you can easily see how you're doing each night. And with improved animations, everything looks smoother and more polished than ever before.

The South Korean tech giant is also making some changes to its Sleep Mode. The watch will use its infrared sensor to light up the screen instead of its green LED. This will help to prevent the light from waking you up accidentally.

Personalized heart rate zones are also a major improvement with the new update, with Samsung and Apple both vying for the attention of the fitness-minded crowd. Samsung is hoping to steal a march with its new personalized heart rate zones feature.

The update is also expected to arrive for the two-year-old Galaxy Watch 4 series, based on a screenshot shared by a Reddit user showing One UI Watch 5's supposed release for older models in the 35th week of this year, which happens to fall on this week.

Samsung kicked off the One UI Watch 5 beta program for the Galaxy Watch 4 and 5 since early June, so it should come as no surprise that the update is now available on the stable channel. Some of the Galaxy Watch 6 series' watch faces are coming to the Watch 5 and 4 as well.