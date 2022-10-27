Samsung has begun rolling out One UI 5, starting with the Samsung Galaxy S22 range and soon following on the rest of the company's recent phone lineup, all around the world. While it might take a few days to reach everyone's devices, the wait is worth it, as it's an update that's packing a wide range of improvements. One of these came unexpectedly, though. Samsung is known to lag behind when it comes to emoji, but with One UI 5, not only is the company catching up, but it's also now ahead of the curve, bringing brand-new Unicode 15 emoji to your Samsung phone.

The new One UI 5 update not only adds the Unicode 14 emoji we were sorely missing in One UI 4 for some reason (you were able to use Google's version of them, but Samsung never released its own take on them until now), but it actually comes with Unicode 15 as well, as noted by Emojipedia.

This means that you'll get all those great emoji from last year's release — including the melting face and the heart hands — as well as the new emoji we met just a month ago, like the shaking face and the pink heart. This makes Samsung the very first smartphone vendor to officially support the new 2022 emoji, even ahead of Apple, Microsoft, or Google.

It's noteworthy because Android 13 doesn't support the new emoji out of the box. Google has updated its Noto Emoji font to support them, but you can't actually use them yet on your Google phone, though the company promised to bring them to Android in December. If you have a Samsung phone, Unicode 15 emoji is fully supported as long as it's running One UI 5. We definitely got to give Samsung kudos for this. If you wish to rub the new emoji up people's faces, be sure to download and install One UI 5 as soon as it makes landfall on your phone.