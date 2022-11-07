We're on a schedule now. Well, at least Samsung is with Android 13: dozens of Galaxy phones across the globe are due to receive One UI 5 in the coming months. News came earlier this morning that Galaxy S21 series devices were getting the bump, but we're now getting word that the S20 and Note 20 phones are in the bag.

SamMobile (1, 2) is reporting that Galaxy S20, S20+, S20 Ultra, Note 20, and Note 20 Ultra devices in Europe (Germany and Switzerland to be specific) are receiving OTA packages with the October security patches on board. Firmware version numbers are tailed with the letters GVJE. These updates are expected to make the jump to other regions on the continent soon.

Combined with the S21 updates, this fairly ambitious eight-device push marks only the start of November's agenda as we look forward to One UI 5 coming to the Galaxy Z Flip 3, Fold 3, Flip 4, Fold 4, as well as the Tab S7 and S8 series plus the A33 and A53. If you live in South Korea, you might be getting the new software on your Galaxy Quantum 3. Asterisks apply, of course, depending on where you live.

Once you do have One UI 5 on your phone, perhaps take some time to customize your home screen a bit.