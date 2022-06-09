Samsung's One UI is arguably among the best Android skins on the market. It is packed with features and comes with plenty of enhancements that, in many ways, make it superior to the stock Android experience. The skin is not perfect though, with the sedate animation speed slowing down navigation across the UI. The Korean giant is reportedly looking to address this in One UI 5.0.

SamMobile reports that Samsung's Android 13-based skin will focus on making UI navigation faster by optimizing and speeding up animations. Don't dismiss this change as inconsequential, as it will significantly impact daily use. The company has heavily optimized One UI to deliver smooth performance across its devices, but the slow animations ruin that experience. This is especially visible on its newer gen devices featuring 120Hz high refresh rate displays. If you own a Samsung phone, you can speed up the system animations from the hidden developer menu and immediately notice how your phone will feel faster to use.

There's no word on what other improvements One UI 5.0 will pack apart from faster animations. Since it will be based on Android 13, expect it to come with features introduced as part of the OS update, like per-app language settings, minor UI changes, a new photo picker, and a better split-screen mode.

One UI 5.0 should start rolling out for the company's flagship phones by October or November and eventually to its other devices. There are rumors of Samsung opening the One UI 5.0 beta program earlier than usual this year. Even then, an official announcement regarding the skin should come at the company's yearly developer conference in October, as was the case in previous years.

Before One UI 5 drops though, Samsung should release One UI 4.1.1 for eligible devices, which should first debut on the Galaxy Z Fold4 and Flip4 in August this year.