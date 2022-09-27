Samsung is hard at work with One UI 5. The upcoming Android 13-based update is already being tested by Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S21 users worldwide. But the new version is due to appear on all of Samsung's recent phones, so of course, all of these handsets should take part in the testing fun. If you have a Galaxy A52, the One UI 5 beta is now available for your phone, so get ready to enroll in the Samsung Members app.

Galaxy A52 users have begun seeing the option to sign up for the beta (via XDA). If you have this phone, you can now open the Samsung Members app, where you'll see a banner about the One UI 5 beta. Shortly after enrolling, you'll receive an OTA update allowing you to update your phone to Android 13 (firmware version A525FXXU4ZVIC/A525FODM4ZVIC/A525FXXU4ZCIB). The update itself weighs just over 2GB and brings October 2022's security patches with it. It also comes with an extensive changelog detailing everything new in One UI 5.

Source: Samsung Members

Notably, the Galaxy A52 gets the beta before the more recent Galaxy A53, and it's also the first non-S device to get it, even ahead of Samsung's most recent foldable phones, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the Galaxy Z Fold 4. That doesn't necessarily mean anything about the larger stable rollout that will come within the next few weeks or months, but it's still a curious fact. Of course, with it being a beta, you should exercise caution if you want to have an early taste of Android 13 on your device. It might contain bugs and issues that haven't been ironed out by Samsung, and you might otherwise notice stability/performance issues compared to the previous stable firmware.

If you still want to give the One UI 5 beta a spin, make sure to head over to the Samsung Members app to enroll.