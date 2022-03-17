Samsung has been on a roll with its software update cycle. The company first impressed everyone by quickly rolling out Android 12-based One UI 4 to a bunch of its premium and flagship devices months ahead of schedule. Then, following the Galaxy S22's launch with One UI 4.1 in February, the Korean smartphone maker announced earlier this week that the latest version of its skin would be coming to older Galaxy Fold/Flip, S, Note, and A-series devices with several new features and changes in tow. The update has now started making its way to the Galaxy Z Fold3, Flip3, and the Galaxy S21 series in some parts of the world.

The One UI 4.1 update for the Galaxy Z Fold3 and Flip3 is rolling out in South Korea (via XDA) with the CVC5 firmware and the March 2022 security patch. Apart from all the new features, the update also fixes the Immersive mode, which now properly hides the status and navigation bar. As for the Galaxy S21 series, the latest release of One UI is making its way to Canadian owners on Rogers, Telus, and Sasktel networks with the CVBA firmware (via Reddit).

If you live in any of the regions mentioned above and own the S21 or Fold3/Flip3, you can check if the One UI 4.1 firmware is available to you by navigating to Settings > Software update and then tap the Download and install button. A wider rollout should commence starting next week, as Samsung has traditionally been quick to expand the availability of its updates to more devices and regions worldwide.

One UI 4.1 introduces Live Sharing in Google Duo, enhanced Object Eraser functionality with the option to remove shadows and reflections, deeper Grammarly integration in the Galaxy keyboard, and several new camera features as already seen on the Galaxy S22 series like Night Portrait, telephoto portrait video, enhanced Snapchat integration, and pet recognition.

