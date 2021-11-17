Samsung has been steadily moving forward with updating its phones to the new One UI 4 based on Android 12. The Galaxy S21 received a stable release earlier this week and the Z Flip3 and Fold3 are getting ready to wrap up their beta testing. Now Samsung's preparing for the next phase of its efforts, as the company looks for users to beta test One UI 4 on the Galaxy Z Flip, Z Flip 5G, and the Z Fold2.

Samsung shared an invitation through its Samsung Members app for these foldable users in South Korea to "be the first to experience the new Galaxy interface" (as spotted by SamMobile). If you’re not in SK yourself, there’s still no official word yet on when this beta program will open up to other markets, but it should be in the weeks to come.

If you can’t get in the upcoming beta test right now and are jonesing for the new One UI update there is a ray of light — the stable update should be available for you sometime in January.

