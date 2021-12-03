Samsung has been on a roll with its Android 12-based One UI 4 update. The Korean smartphone giant has already released the stable One UI 4 build for the Samsung Galaxy S21 series worldwide. It is also currently beta testing the update for several more devices, including the Galaxy Z Fold3, Flip3, and Note20 series. Now, a day after the Galaxy Note10 series jumped on the One UI 4 beta train, the company has announced (via TizenHelp) the Android 12 beta program for its 2019 Galaxy S flagship: the S10 series.

Like its Note sibling, the S10 series is only getting the One UI 4 beta in South Korea for now. However, it should only be a matter of time before Samsung expands the beta program to other parts of the world. The Android 12 beta is available for the entire Galaxy S10 range: the S10e, the regular S10, and the S10+. If you live in South Korea and want to install the One UI 4 beta on your S10, you'll first need to join the beta program using the Samsung Members app. After that, the OTA update should show up for download on your device.

The One UI 4 update does not bring any significant new changes. Nonetheless, Samsung has done well to incorporate the best bits of Android 12, including its own take on Material You, Privacy Dashboard, tweaked notification shade and Quick Settings panel. As noted in our One UI 4 review, the release is all about the little things.

Going by the timeline posted by Samsung in its Members app, the Galaxy S10 series should get the stable One UI 4/Android 12 update in February 2022 in the US. The phone launched in 2019 with Android 9 out of the box, so this will be the third major OS upgrade it will receive since its launch, all thanks to Samsung's extended software support policy. After this, though, the S10 series will only be eligible to receive another year of security patches from the Korean giant.

