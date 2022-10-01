One Punch Man was once a viral webcomic; it was then turned into an award-winning Manga and anime series. Our beloved Caped Baldy, Saitama, is the strongest in the world, blowing away conspiring villains in a single punch. Now we have an officially authorized and supervised One Punch Man: The Strongest mobile game making a good argument that it's one of the best anime Android games to arrive in 2022. In One Punch Man: The Strongest, you'll create a team of heroes, outlaws, and villains to protect the citizens from havoc-causing monsters, and the original VA cast from the anime series is here, so make sure to play the game with your favorite pair of wireless earbuds.

Saitama won't be able to bail you out of every situation, so it's up to you to learn the ins and outs of keeping citizens safe while cleaning the city from the dangerous baddies lying in wait. This is why we've produced a beginner's guide to help everyone become the next world's strongest superhero (or villain). Below we cover how the battle system works, critical upgrade systems, and recruitment, along with some valuable tips and tricks that every beginner should know when playing.

Turn-based battle system

You can hold up to six characters in your lineup at once. Slots are unlocked as your account (team) level increases. You'll select three characters in the front row and three in the back row; it only matters where you place your characters if you want to prevent your back row from taking damage. Your front-liners will take all the hits until the whole front row is wiped out.

Every character comes with a set of skills: a passive, a basic attack, and an ultimate. Using an ultimate requires energy; energy is a shared point system. So if you're spamming ultimates, some of your characters will miss out on using their ultimate. Energy is gained each turn through your passives, so you'll plan your strategy around how many energy points you'll delegate out every turn.

How auto-play works

You won't unlock auto-play for battles until you've completed the tutorial. Auto-battling provides some control whenever you need it; you can intervene in the targeting and select which unit to prioritize basic attacking or ultimate usage. To turn on the auto-battler, tap on Manual at the top.

Putting together a team

Forming the ultimate team takes patience and luck. To acquire most of the characters, you must dip into this game's gacha system. We've outlined how you can get some freebies, how recruitment works, and the team synergy you'll need to consider once you've gathered enough pieces.

How to get more characters

You can recruit some characters for free just by logging in for seven days, playing through events, and completing chapters in the story. Not all character power levels are equal, so prepare to ditch your N and R rarities as you gather SR and SSR characters.

To recruit characters via gacha, you need Heroic Vouchers and Superb Vouchers. You can acquire Heroic Vouchers by spending Gems or earn them by playing. To start summoning on the banner, you'll pull in singles or 10-pulls; both banners offer different rates and slightly different character pools, but don't be afraid to spend your vouchers as soon as you obtain some!

Team resonances

While forming your lineup (tap Character > Lineup), you can unlock Core Skills. Core Skills is the overall team buff you'll bring into every battle; the default is Justice Power I. Your Core Skills unlock if they meet the requirements. Requirements are met by having certain character types placed in your lineup.

Every character has a type, and you can view the type by the icon next to a character's portrait. Mixing up types is the way to go, as this will ensure you have an activated basic Core Skill and an advanced one set.

Important upgrade systems for account progression

You simply cannot ignore upgrading your characters. Otherwise, you'll get pummeled by bosses and stand no chance of winning in the Arena (your characters are locked to auto-battle while fighting in the Arena). So here's a quick rundown of which upgrade systems are available early game.

Your level cap

Every character has a level cap; to increase it, you have to evolve that character. Evolution increases base stats and requires materials/to reach the cap. To level up your characters, you can acquire experience in battle or use EXP items.

Limit breaking

Limit breaking units increase their star level; you acquire limit break badges participating in boss challenges and uncovering character shards. Limit breaks increase your base stats and unlock passive skills after reaching two stars.

Training your skills

Sharpening your skills is par for the course. Training increases your skill stats by randomly distributing Skill Points. You can buy Skill Points, and you gain some by leveling. Once you reach a limit for your skills, you can increase the skill limit to up the level limit.

Tips and tricks to becoming the ultimate hero/villain

Speed stat is vital; it determines how fast you act in battle.

Buff up before firing an ultimate; always maximize your hit.

Use a mixture of column and row attackers to optimize your attack range (aim for full coverage).

Inflict status elements for passive damage; Genos can burn his opponents!

Claim every chest on the map; every material is necessary for upgrading.

Call on Saitama's One Punch, essentially your get-out-of-jail-free card for tough/repetitious battles.

Raise your account (team) level, do this by completing Quests.

One Punch Man: The Strongest is a faithful adaptation

It's not every day you'll see mobile games that bring back the original VAs from a popular anime while the Manga publisher supervises development. So if you're already a fan of One Punch Man, you'll want to dive right into One Punch Man: The Strongest to enjoy all of the fanservice you'll find in this mobile iteration, which is why we've included the download link in the widget below.