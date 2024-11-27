Key Takeaways OnePlus' Ace 5, which is expected to be the OnePlus 13R in international markets, is expected to feature a flat display, flat sides, and a ceramic body.

The device is rumored to be powered by an overclocked version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor.

The OnePlus Ace 5 is expected to launch in China in December 2023, with the global variant, likely called the OnePlus 13R, following shortly after.

OnePlus' early 2024-released mid-range flagship killer, the OnePlus 12R, is one of our favorite sub $500 smartphones. Its all-day battery life with quick charging, an excellent 120Hz LTPO AMOLED display, 8 and 16GB RAM options, and overall speedy performance landed it a spot on our list of 2024's best budget Android phones.

Now, with leaks about the OnePlus 13 series ramping up, we're hoping that 2025's R-series mid-range option builds upon the solid foundation laid by the 12R, while also improving on aspects that the device got wrong.

While we've reported on several leaks and rumors about the upcoming flagship OnePlus 13, information about the OnePlus 13R has mostly been scarce. For reference, the device that will likely be known as the OnePlus 13R globally will be based on the OnePlus Ace 5, set to be released in China in December this year. We're finally starting to hear rumors about the latter, complete with what might just be our first clear look at the upcoming device.

As shared by credible leaker Digital Chat Station on Weibo (via Android Authority), the device is expected to run on the last-gen Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, which makes sense considering that its predecessor was powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, while the flagship OnePlus 12 boasted the at-the-time latest 8 Gen 3 chipset. The leaker did highlight that this would be a "Snapdragon 8Gen3 magic modification" version, which might suggest that the chipset will be overclocked to offer better performance than the standard 8 Gen 3. OnePlus president Louis Lee added credence to the claim in a different Weibo post, where he stated that "OnePlus has adjusted the 8Gen3 to the level of the Snapdragon 8 Extreme Edition."

More importantly though, the leaker shared what looks to be an image from the device's marketing material. The image below, specifically the one on the left, is reported to be OnePlus Ace 5 (OnePlus 13R globally), while the image on the right is the OnePlus 12R.

The OnePlus 13R might be the first mid-range phone to sport a ceramic body

Source: Digital Chat Station

With the OnePlus 13R, there are a few things that immediately stand out at first glance. For starters, it looks like the device will hop on the flat-screen, flat-side bandwagon — similar to what we're expecting the Galaxy S25 series to look like. Notably, the device retains its predecessor's notification/alert slider on the left, though it doesn't appear to be textured like the OnePlus 12R. The triple camera setup on the OnePlus 13R still appears to be housed in a circular bump on the rear, though it doesn't extend all the way to the side like its predecessor.

Elsewhere, Digital Chat Station highlighted that the device will feature a "crystal shield glass," which might just be a more robust version of the ceramic shield, paired with a middle metal frame and full ceramic body — making the OnePlus 13R/OnePlus Ace 5 the only mid-range smartphone to use a ceramic body.

We'll likely know more about the upcoming mid-range device as it approaches its launch date in China. For reference, the OnePlus 12R was announced in global markets in January 2024, and we're expecting the OnePlus 13R to grace the international stage at the same time — potentially with the OnePlus Watch 3 in tow.