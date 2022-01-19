Seeing that Feral Interactive already ported Creative Assembly's 2006 strategy game Total War: Medieval II to Linux and macOS back in 2016, it makes sense that Feral would pull from its back catalog for its Android and iOS ports. And so the next mobile port from Feral Interactive is Total War: Medieval II, slated for a spring release. Feral's last foray onto mobile was the fantastic port for Alien Isolation, and since Feral has such an excellent track record launching some of the best Android games out there, there's a good chance the mobile port of Total War: Medieval II will also be great.

The above trailer offers a quick cinematic glimpse of Total War: Medieval II. It's a classic strategy game from Creative Assembly that dates back to 2006, the fourth game in the Total War series. Like the rest of the titles in the series, it offers a mix of real-time and turn-based battles, and this particular release explores the Middle Ages with content that spans across Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The game is overwhelmingly reviewed positively on Steam, and with Feral at the helm of the mobile port, there's a good chance the game will also be great on Android and iOS.

The addition of touch controls is expected, and the recent press release mentions that fans can expect the whole game without compromise, which sure sounds promising. So far, it's unknown how the game will be monetized or how much it will cost, but I would expect another premium release from the studio. We also don't have an exact release date, with spring offered as the current window. But at least we know the game should arrive relatively soon.

So far, there's no Play Store listing, so we can't pre-register just yet, though I expect more news to trickle out as we inch closer to the release. So keep your eyes and ears peeled, as this story is far from over.

