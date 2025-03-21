Ring Indoor Cam (2nd Gen) $40 $60 Save $20 Keep an eye on the inside of your home or office with the Ring Indoor Cam, which offers a great opportunity to build a home security camera network while this 33% off deal lasts. $40 at Amazon

The smart home is front and center with this deal at Amazon, as the retail giant has discounted the popular Ring Indoor Cam to one of its lowest prices ever. You can pick up the Ring Indoor Cam for just $40 right now, which is $20 off its regular price of $60. The security camera is also available to purchase at a discount in 2-packs, 3-packs, and 4-packs, and if you have a similar device to trade-in Amazon will knock an additional 20% off the price.

Related Best smart home security cameras in 2025 Keep an eye on your home or the pets

Why you should buy the Ring Indoor Cam

Source: Ring

Keeping an eye on the inside of your home while you're away is made a lot easier with the Ring Indoor Cam. This is Ring's most basic camera, making it the go-to option for anyone looking to keep their home security setup simple. This isn't the kind of home security camera that's meant to be placed outdoors, but the value it provides within your home can make this deal a bit of a steal.

The Ring Indoor Cam allows you to watch over your home or business in Full HD 1080p resolution. It works both during the day and after dark. It comes with Color Night Vision technology to keep things visible once the sun goes down. You can place as many of these Ring security cameras as you'd like throughout your home. If you have pets, the Ring Indoor Cam is a great way to keep an eye on them throughout the day.

The camera will provide you with real-time alerts when it detects any movement, and with a Ring Protect Plan you can record all of your videos, review stored videos for up to 180 days, and even share videos. Also in play with this security camera is the ability to connect your smart assistant. With an Alexa-enabled device you can hear custom notifications, launch video, and enjoy hands-free home monitoring.

Whether you already have a home security setup or are looking to start one from scratch, the Ring Indoor Cam makes a great camera to consider. While it's marked down to just $40 you can grab one at a great price, or you can use this deal as an opportunity to assemble a network of cameras throughout your home.