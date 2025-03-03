Asus Chromebook CX1 $190 $250 Save $60 The Asus Chromebook CX1 can tackle most everyday computing needs, and it will do so for just $190 while this deal is going on. $190 at Amazon

Laptops can get pretty pricey, but a Chromebook can provide a lot of what a laptop user needs at a much more affordable price. That's especially true with the Asus Chromebook CX1, which is seeing a hefty discount at Amazon right now. You can get the CX1 with some quality specs for just $190, which is a discount of $60 from its regular price of $250. Amazon has this marked as a limited time deal, so move quickly if the CX1 feels like the right computing device for your needs.

Why you should buy the Asus Chromebook CX1

Asus makes some of the best Chromebooks and laptops if you're looking for great value. The Chromebook CX1, in particular, provides some great bang for the buck. One of the defining features of a Chromebook is its simplicity, so you aren't going to be doing any high-level special effects or virtual reality work with this Chromebook. But if you're looking for an affordable device that can handle most everyday tasks, the CX1 is for you.

You'll find a Celeron N4500 processor running this build of the CX1. It provides a snappy operating experience and runs ChromeOS like a charm. Fast memory and wireless connectivity is onboard, with 8GB of system RAM and Wi-Fi 6 under the hood. Bluetooth 5.2 is also part of the CX1 package, so you can easily connect to your earbuds and headphones, or to devices like keyboards and mice for desktop use.

Another staple of Chromebooks is their portability. The Chromebook CX1 checks in with a 15.6-inch display, which makes it a little bit larger than many Chromebooks. It does maintain a small footprint, however, as it has a NanoEdge Display that keeps the CX1 slim. It's also built to meet military grade standards and gets up to 11 hours of battery life on a single battery charge, making it perfect for toting to the office or around campus.

There are going to be more powerful computing options out there, but if you're in the market for some value, you don't want to look past the Asus Chromebook CX1 while this deal is going on. You can grab the CX1 for just $190 at Amazon right now, which makes for $60 in savings and one of the best prices we've seen on this build of the CX1.