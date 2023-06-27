Source: Samsung Samsung Evo Select microSD card $18 $40 Save $22 Samsung makes some of the best microSD cards that are on the market right now, and with this price drop, you can add 256GB of storage to your favorite device for just $18. This is the perfect addition to your tablet, action camera, portable gaming hardware, and more. $18 at Amazon

With so much of our lives being digital these days, it's important to have enough storage so that you're not left to make the difficult decision of deleting one memory to capture another. Many of our devices come with less storage than we'd prefer, especially once you start dealing with higher-quality cameras for still images and video. In some cases, simply adding a microSD card to your favorite device can expand its storage capacity, allowing you to store more without getting rid of anything.

Samsung makes some of the best microSD cards available right now, and this limited-time deal at Amazon makes it ultra-affordable. Normally, this 256GB EVO Select card is priced at close to $40, but ahead of Prime Day, you can pick one up for just $18, which is the lowest it's ever been.

Why you'll want to impulse buy this

Adding a microSD card to your trusty Chromebook, phone, your storage-strapped budget tablet, or other electronics is an easy way to score yourself a lot more storage for a relatively cheap price. Whether you're someone who likes to watch movies on planes or just loves to capture video after video when you're with friends and family, a microSD card is definitely needed.

Samsung's EVO Select microSD card is a U3 card with a V30, offering read speeds of up to 130MB/s and write speeds of at least 30MB/s, making it easy not only to record stuff onto the card but also to get it off of the card. It's a durable card that should not only be resistant to drops but also X-rays, water, magnets, and more.

With 256GB of storage, you should easily be able to hold tons of your favorite music, games, videos, and more. In addition to the 256GB capacity, there are cards ranging in size from 64GB for $9 to 512GB for $40.