Looking for a nice and simple Chromebook to give yourself or someone for the holidays? Save your time and grab Acer's second-gen Chromebook Spin 713 for a closeout price today!

Acer has just started selling its third-gen Spin 713, so that means old stock (but gold stock) has got to go. In this case, we're talking about a 13.5" 3:2 touch display, a 10th-gen Intel Core i3 processor with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, Wi-Fi 6 support, two USB-C ports, a full USB port, an HDMI port, and a hefty battery that'll get you through the day. Oh, and did we mention that the laptop can be folded almost any way you want? It was one of Android Police's Most Wanted products for a reason last year. Our full review is here.

While it has an MSRP of $530, the Spin 713 has been hanging around Amazon in the upper-$300s recently. But Best Buy is taking the cake today with a record low price of $279 until 1 a.m. ET tonight.

If you're looking to pay peanunts for a quality Chromebook, you can't afford to pass this one up.

