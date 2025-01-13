Summary Mercedes is teaming up with Google to bring AI-powered conversational smarts to its navigation system.

The new AI tech will first appear in the Mercedes CLA, using Google’s Gemini AI and syncing with Google Maps for natural conversations.

After the CLA, the tech will roll out across more Mercedes models, with no need for a separate Google account since it’s already integrated into the navigation.

The rapid rise of AI isn’t just transforming smartphones—it’s steering straight into the auto industry, too. Carmakers are racing to bring advanced AI tech into their vehicles, and Mercedes-Benz is leading the charge. At CES 2024, the automaker revealed an upgraded MBUX Virtual Assistant, aiming to set a new standard for human-like interaction in cars. Now, with a fresh partnership with Google, Mercedes is taking things further by adding AI-powered conversational smarts to its navigation system.

Mercedes-Benz is one of the first to hop on board with Google Cloud’s Automotive AI Agent, as per Google's blog post. This tech is set to redefine in-car voice commands. For example, Mercedes drivers can easily find charging stations and handle all kinds of mapping tasks just by talking naturally.

The new AI tech will first roll out in the upcoming Mercedes-Benz CLA. Powered by Google’s Gemini AI chatbot, it syncs up with Google Maps to let drivers have more natural conversations. You can ask things like, "Could you guide me to the nearest fine-dining restaurant for a unique culinary experience?" and then follow up with, "Does the restaurant have good reviews?" or “What time do they close?” All the answers will show up right on the car’s display, making it feel like you’re talking to a real person.

After launching in the CLA, the AI will slowly roll out across more Mercedes-Benz models with the MBUX Voice Assistant. And you won’t need a separate Google account to use the AI-powered Maps, since it’s already built into the car’s navigation system.

Mercedes wants to make interactions feel more human and effortless

In a press release, Mercedes-Benz highlighted that the Automotive AI Agent is built on Google Maps Platform, which has data on 250 million locations around the world. This tech can keep up with more complex conversations, remembering what you’ve asked so it can keep the chat flowing without missing a beat.

More importantly, this update makes chatting with your car feel way more natural. You don’t have to worry about getting the words just right—just ask like you would to a friend. As car AI gets smarter, it’s ditching the old, stiff commands and picking up on more casual, real-life conversations, making the whole experience feel way more human.