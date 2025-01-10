Summary Spark's calendar integration in its Android email client allows quick access to schedules and direct scheduling of Zoom and Google Meet calls, saving time.

The feature supports multiple accounts, recurring events, reminders, and event descriptions, providing a unified view of your schedule.

The only downside is the lack of a schedule view, but the Readdle team is expected to address this in future updates.

There's a good reason why Spark is our favorite email client for Android. It packs almost all the features you can think of to tame your inbox, including prioritizing emails from selected senders, an AI writing assistant, snoozing emails, collaborating with colleagues, etc. Now, Spark is making its email client on Android even better by adding calendar integration. The feature has been around for years on the iOS version but is only now coming to Android.

Spark Calendar is not a standalone app; it is integrated into Spark Mail for Android. The benefit of this approach is that you can quickly access your calendar from within the mail client to quickly look up your schedule, accept/decline events, and more.

Even better, you can directly schedule Zoom and Google Meet calls from the calendar, saving you time and the hassle of using another app. The Readdle team also confirms that it is actively working on adding Microsoft Teams support.

Spark Calendar supports multiple accounts and can present a unified view of your schedule, saving you the hassle of switching between accounts. When creating an event, you can mark it as recurring, invite other people, set reminders, and add a description for more context.

If you are a heavy Spark user and rely heavily on it to manage your emails, the calendar integration will save you time. If nothing else, you'll no longer have to keep switching between multiple apps to view your schedule before setting up a meeting.

Close

Spark Calendar needs a schedule view

Based on my quick hands-on, the only issue I have with calendar integration in Spark is the lack of a schedule view, which can give me a quick overview of all my upcoming events over the next few weeks. Currently, there's only a monthly view, but for reasons best known to the Readdle team, it does not highlight the days with events. The only way to check if you have an event on a specific date is to open that day's view.

The Readdle team should hopefully take care of these shortcomings with future updates.

Spark Calendar is available as part of the Spark email app for Android. It will roll out from today via a new update, which you can download from the Google Play Store.