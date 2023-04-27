Omega Strikers is the first game from Odyssey Interactive, a company started by ex-Riot developers who led teams for League of Legends and Teamfight Tactics. Omega Strikers is basically the result of this experience, offering free-to-play, fast-paced, competitive multiplayer gameplay on mobile, PC, and consoles, and it's officially out today.

In Omega Strikers, you'll form teams of three and jump into what is basically air hockey with anime superpowers. It reminds me of what Rocket League did with soccer, but Omega Strikers has a lot more going on than just knocking objects into goals.

Each of the 15 characters in Omega Strikers is completely different, bringing their own set of abilities and playstyles to the field. This being a free-to-play game, you've got a wide variety of cosmetic items to choose from, including outfits, emotes, reactions, animations, and more.

Each match in Omega Strikers takes place over three rounds. After each round, teams can upgrade their abilities; order is determined by past round performance. This allows teams to adapt to their opponent's strategies or press their advantages. No two arenas are the same. Not only do they look different, but they will have unique layouts and environmental obstacles you'll need to learn to achieve victory.

Omega Strikers is a competitive game at heart, but there are plenty of ways to play. Ranked, unranked, and custom game modes are available. Along with the regular game mode comes an alternative mode called "Rotating Goal Mode," which will apparently serve as a way to introduce new players to the game's mechanics.

Omega Strikers offers full controller support and supports crossplay with all platforms. Progress is synced across devices so you can change platforms and controls to your heart's desire. So make sure to grab the download for Omega Strikers now that it's available, whether you're looking to play on Android, iOS, Steam, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, or Xbox.