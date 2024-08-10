Did you run track in college or harbor ambitions of diving your way to Olympic glory? Maybe it was the shot put or your desire to be the next Carl Lewis? Whatever your Olympic aspirations, achieved or not, you can still enjoy the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Olympic Edition that was given to all the athletes in Paris. It will just cost you a premium.

Samsung has given out nearly 17,000 of these handsets, so it’s unsurprising that a few have made their way to eBay. Nor is it surprising that they're expensive; while the regular Galaxy Z Flip 6 retails for $1,000, most of the listings for the Olympic Edition are priced at $1,500 or more. One auction was priced at $940, but with several days left, the final price will be considerably higher.

Why the Galaxy Z Flip 6 makes sense as an Olympic phone

This phone can create viral moments on the podium

It’s no surprise that Samsung chose the Galaxy Z Flip 6 for its tradition of making smartphones for the Olympics. Announced last month, it’s a Samsung phone that’s small enough to create lasting memories, like taking selfies from the podium using the Cover Display. This is an opportunity to create important memories that only occur every four years.

This is the first year athletes can take selfies on the podium, and the upgraded cameras in the Galaxy Z Flip 6 are ideally suited to this occasion. The main sensor is an all-new 50MP camera that promises higher-resolution photos, better zoom, and improved low-light photos. The 12MP ultra-wide is great for podium selfies in team events, especially when trying to fit everyone in.

Then there’s Galaxy AI. Many of Samsung’s artificial intelligence features are built around translation and travel, including Interpreter, which lets you converse with someone in another language in real time. As you speak one language, Live Interpreter will show the written translation — and speak it — on the Cover Display, making it ideal for conversations in a foreign language.

What you get with the Galaxy Z Flip 6 Olympic Edition

A chance to be part of a golden club

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 Olympic Edition combines the flair of the Galaxy Z Flip 6 with a few touches to improve athletes' lives at the Olympics. Alongside the phone, you get an exclusive Flipsuit LED case with an Olympic card and a motif that is also applied to your lock screen. The Olympic rings and Paralympic Agitos logos are also emblazoned in gold on the rear.

Related Ring in your national pride with 15 Olympic Edition phones from Samsung Looking back at three decades of sporty smartphones Source: This is how much the Galaxy Z Flip 6 Olympic Edition will cost A small premium to be part of an exclusive club This is the golden question! Looking at the sold listings, we’d expect the Galaxy Z Flip 6 Olympic Edition to cost at least $1,500. A brand new sealed version recently sold for $2,750 after 46 bids, while the cheapest one was an open box and sold for $1,500. As we near the end of the Olympics — although we have the Paralympic games still to come — we’d expect to see more of these go on sale. Many athletes may be selling it as they need the money more than they need the phone, or they may simply prefer another brand or their current phone. Currently, most of the Galaxy Z Flip 6 Olympic Editions are priced between $1,400 and $2,000, and they’re likely to stay around this price. With the Galaxy Z Flip 3 Olympic Edition — from the Tokyo games in 2021— still selling for between $700 and $1,000, it’s unlikely we’ll see the Z Flip 6 Olympic Edition drop too much in price. If it doesn't suit your budget, you can definitely find a foldable phone that is in our best foldable phones guide. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 7.5 / 10 The Galaxy Z Flip 6 is Samsung's most evolved take yet on the flip-style foldable form factor. Its 3.4-inch AMOLED cover screen supports Galaxy AI features without opening the device, along with upgraded widgets and suggested replies, but its gorgeous 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED folding display will still have you flipping the phone open quite a bit. $1100 at Amazon Nirave is a creator, evangelist, and founder of House of Tech. A heart attack at 33 inspired him to publish the Impact of Tech newsletter, which covers the best technology and its impact on mental, physical, and emotional health. For more, follow him on Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn.