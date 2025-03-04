I love smartphones. Even though I use almost 40 phones a year, I still get excited about unboxing a new device. Over the years, I’ve picked up some favorites, and I’d still be using most of them today if they got updated specs. They are phones that kept me coming back, even long after they’d been replaced.

Unfortunately, designs and times have changed, and Android OEMs are more interested in producing flagship smartphones that offend the fewest people instead of eliciting strong emotions. If you’re an Android fan like myself, I hope you’ll enjoy a look back at my 7 favorite smartphones and why I think they changed the marketplace.

7 Samsung Galaxy Note 9

End of an era

I could’ve just as easily selected the Samsung Galaxy Note 4 for this spot, but I chose the Galaxy Note 9 because it’s the last time Samsung appealed to enthusiasts. Samsung removed the Bluetooth S pen from the Galaxy S25 Ultra because it claimed that less than 1% of owners used its features. Samsung packed the Galaxy Note 9 with options that showed no regard for whether owners would use them. The point was that you might need to use it at some point, and it was there — it’s why you bought a Galaxy Note over every other smartphone, you wanted the MacGyver of devices in your pocket.

If you never owned a Galaxy Note 9, you missed out. It was packed with features, starting with the Snapdragon 845 chipset. It included a gorgeous 6.4-inch Super AMOLED panel with fantastically vibrant colors and saturation. The phone also has an iris scanner for biometric security, a rear-mounted fingerprint reader, and heart rate and blood oxygen sensors built into its rear.

The Galaxy Note 9's list of fan-favorite features is enough to make current smartphone users cry. Samsung fitted the Note 9 with a microSD card slot and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone also included MST for making payments on legacy credit card machines. If you were an Android enthusiast in 2018, you likely wanted a Galaxy Note 9.

6 Google Pixel XL

Making a good first impression

I know people will cry out from all over the internet to tell me that the Google Pixel 2 XL should be on my list before the Pixel XL. Undoubtedly, the Pixel 2 XL changed how we view smartphone photography. However, I still have a soft spot in my heart for my Really Blue Pixel XL. It had an unmistakably Pixel design and set the table for future devices. Stock Android was a joy on my Pixel XL, making me long for the days before Material You.

The Pixel XL was also thin and light, measuring only 8.5mm thick and weighing only 168g. Despite its slight frame, Google didn’t sacrifice power, fitting a Snapdragon 821 into the Pixel XL. While its camera didn’t change the industry like the Pixel 2 XL's, it was no slouch. Low-light performance was excellent for the period, and Google’s computational photography was still strong. If you liked stock Android, the Pixel XL was your home after the Nexus phones.

5 HTC Evo 4G

You never forget your first love

In 2007, I traded in my Motorola Q for the new Apple iPhone. I stayed with iPhones until I stumbled across the phone that ignited my love for Android: the HTC Evo 4G. I had used other Android phones before the Evo, but none did it for me. The experience was often laggy, and the designs fell short. However, the Evo checked all the boxes of a legendary smartphone. Its display was large and gorgeous at 4.3 inches, a significant departure from the iPhone.

HTC Sense worked well, with smooth animations and cool customizations that made me see Android’s potential. I loved its hardware design with its soft-touch plastic and metal kickstand, ideal for watching videos at my desk. Unfortunately, HTC fell off in later years, but the Evo brought Android to the mainstream in the early 2010s.

4 BlackBerry Passport

Sort of honorable mention

I know the BlackBerry Passport runs BlackBerry 10, BlackBerry’s OS. However, to increase the number of apps available and counter the lack of developer interest, BlackBerry added an Android 4.3 runtime to BB10. Not every app was compatible, and you didn’t have access to the Play Store, but I loved using Android apps on the Passport because of its fantastic keyboard. The Passport came preloaded with the Amazon Appstore, which allowed users easy access to numerous Android apps. You could also sideload APKs for programs not available through Amazon.

It wasn’t for everyone, but I loved the BlackBerry Passport's form factor. Its 1:1 aspect ratio display was perfect for reading emails and PDF files. It also featured one of the best keyboards on any BlackBerry. I know it’s controversial among fans, but I enjoyed the contextual on-screen keyboard row above the three physical rows. It added versatility based on what app I was in and made typing a better experience. Android ran well on the Passport, and I wish BlackBerry made hardware for longer.

3 Motorola Razr+ (2024)

Folding phones done right

The Motorola Razr+ (2024) is the most recent phone on my list. It’s the most interesting folding phone I’ve used, and unlike other Android manufacturers, Motorola understood the assignment. The Razr+ is a fantastic mix of style and functionality. I love its usable 4-inch outer display. While I have to work in Good Lock to use most apps on the external display on my Galaxy Z Flip 6, apps work out of the box on the Razr+’s outer screen. It’s more durable than I expected, and I find myself sneaking my SIM back into it whenever I’m not reviewing another phone.

I still wish Motorola offered better software support, and I wouldn’t complain about improved water and dust resistance in future models, but the Motorola Razr+ is my foldable phone of choice. If I pay a premium over a traditional slab phone, I want style and performance, not an uninspired design.

2 Samsung Galaxy S7

Samsung finally figures it out

Samsung went through an awkward phase right after the Galaxy Note 4. The company’s designs were slightly wonky, and I felt the Galaxy S5 and S6 were phones searching for an identity. Samsung sorted things out for the Galaxy S7, so it earns a spot on my list. It was the most refined Galaxy design in years and an excellent phone to use. I loved its display and feel in the hand, so much that even TouchWiz didn’t bother me too much.

We laugh at phones like the Apple iPhone 16e and the previous iPhone SE, but if Samsung sold a Galaxy S7 with updated internals, I’d order it without hesitation. The Galaxy S7 showed Samsung knew how to design a premium flagship worth the extra money, and I wish mine still worked well.

1 Sony Xperia 1

The screen makes a difference

I’ve always been partial to Sony smartphones. I enjoyed the Z3 Compact and appreciate Sony’s mostly stock Android software. However, what drew me to the Xperia 1 was its 4K display. Moving from a 1080p to a 2K resolution isn’t a dramatic improvement, but you notice when you jump up to 4K. Streaming movies in 4K looks terrific on the Xperia 1, taking advantage of its taller 21:9 aspect ratio.

The Xperia 1 wasn’t without faults. It desperately needed a bigger battery, as its 3,300mAh cell struggled to last the day. I also would’ve liked more years of software support from Sony. However, the Xperia 1 still makes my list for its fantastic display, thin, sleek design, and powerful performance. I was glad to see Sony offering something different — now if they would only bring Xperia phones back to the US.

So many phones to choose from

I can think of five or six devices I’ve left off this list that are worthy of recognition. Picking out a favorite Android phone is like choosing a favorite child—each one offers something unique. When I express disappointment with Samsung over phones like the Galaxy S25 Ultra, it’s not done with malice in my heart but with nostalgia. I want more because I remember when I was excited about new smartphone releases and knew Android OEMs would dazzle me in ways Apple never could with the iPhone. Android used to be about variety; maybe it can be again.