Dating back to the the Ice Cream Sandwich and Jelly Bean era, Samsung was known to take its sweet time updating its devices to newer Android versions. However, since the initial release of One UI in late 2018, the company has been trying to up its game, and with the rollout of Android 12 and One UI 4 this year, it has managed to raise the bar to a new level altogether. This week alone, Samsung has updated the Galaxy S20 FE, S10, Note20, Z Flip, Tab S7, and a few other foldable devices to the latest version of Android. The Galaxy Note10 and the original Galaxy Fold are joining these devices now.

As spotted by SamMobile, the Exynos 9825-powered variants of the Galaxy Note10, Note 10+, and Note10+ 5G are currently being updated to Android 12 in Switzerland. The firmware carries the build number GULD and also packs the January 2022 security patch. The stable OS update for the Note10 series comes less than a week after Samsung released its third One UI 4 beta in South Korea. Additionally, the original 4G Galaxy Fold is also getting the Android 12/One UI 4 update. The GUL9 firmware is currently available in France, though it carries the December 2021 security patch.

If you live in either of the two regions mentioned above, you should soon get an OTA update on your device. If not, you can manually try to download the update via Settings > Software Update.

So far, Samsung has updated or is in the process of updating all its major flagship and premium phones released in the last three years to the latest Android release. In comparison, other Android manufacturers have just about managed to update their 2021 flagship devices to Android 12. With its rapid rollout pace, Samsung has managed to beat its own One UI 4 update schedule for most of its devices by more than just a few months. Impressive work, Samsung — keep it up!

