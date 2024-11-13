We've known for a little over two years that Tencent's TiMi Studio was cooperating with Capcom, developing a Monster Hunter title for mobile. Today, that work has been officially revealed as Monster Hunter Outlanders, complete with a trailer that shows off some exceptional-looking graphics and gameplay.

More or less, TiMi Studio Group appears to have honed its skills. While things like monetization and hardware specifications are still unknown, it's hard to ignore how much AAA mobile games are starting to look just like their console brethren, and clearly, Timi Studios has been at the forefront of this movement with games like Call of Duty Mobile under its belt, and next up is Monster Hunter Outlanders which is already looking pretty promising and could be one of Android's best open world games.

Of course, you don't have to take my word that Monster Hunter Outlanders is looking mighty nice; you can watch the trailer directly above to get a good idea of what to expect from the graphics and gameplay. While the trailer is only a little over a minute long, it certainly looks like an actual AAA Monster Hunter game. However, those impressive graphics do raise a few concerns, such as what kind of hardware will be needed to run the title.

Try not to get too excited just yet

It's still early days

And since it is still early days, with the reveal trailer only just going live today, we still don't know how the game will be monetized, and with Tencent's TiMi Studio at the helm, it's likely a safe bet the game will be monetized egregiously, just like the rest of TiMi's catalog. So even though Monster Hunter Outlanders is looking pretty inviting in today's trailer, you have to remember this is going to be a mobile-specific release that will likely contain many of the mechanics that give mobile gaming its bad reputation amongst gamers.

Still, it's pretty exciting to see how much mobile gaming has grown when titles like Monster Hunter Outlanders make the rounds, showcasing some pretty impressive graphics and gameplay that can be easily confused with a console title. So here's hoping Capcom, Tencent, and TiMi keep things balanced well so everyone can enjoy Monster Hunter Outlanders whenever it drops.