Vivo is the latest phone manufacturer to dabble in the world of foldable phones, and the company’s taking advantage of every moment before the official launch to tease the device. After sharing a preview of the upcoming Vivo X Fold on Weibo — albeit in a somewhat stylized view making it hard to work out the form factor — it confirmed the launch date for April 11th alongside releasing another teaser that hardly gave anything away. Vivo has now posted another video, giving us more details this time around.

We get to see Vivo’s latest 30-second promo video courtesy of GSMArena, and it reveals the X Fold in all its glory. The video starts with the device folded, revealing the back that houses a circular Zeiss-branded quad-camera module sitting on a horizontal platform — the rest of the back panel is covered in a posh-looking leather with the Vivo branding. The video also shows the device when open, but there’s not much to see. The wallpaper, lighting, and effects hide the device’s center crease and possible camera cutouts — if any — really well.

Meanwhile, Vivo also took the opportunity to reveal its first tablet, named the Vivo Pad. The device’s sides and back appear flat, emulating the design of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+. The device will sport a single front camera and two rear lenses for taking photos, alongside multiple microphones and speakers. It’s expected to be announced on the same day as the X Fold, but don’t bank on any of them seeing global release.

The smartphone market may be saturated, but the same can’t be said about foldables. Aside from Samsung, Motorola, and Huawei (who are still suffering from the effects of the US ban), most mainstream manufacturers are either yet to release a folding phone (like Google and OnePlus) or are just releasing their first-gen products (like Oppo and Xiaomi). So it’s primetime for Vivo to dive into the market to offer more competition.

