Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event is just around the corner, where it will showcase its latest devices, like the next iteration in its Galaxy S lineup. While the brand has been pretty tight-lipped, we have seen leaks and renders which give us an idea of what to expect. Of course, Samsung could have some surprises in store, which means we'll just have to tune in on January 22 to see what's in store.

Of course, that won't stop us from reporting all the juicy tidbits we see around the internet, like the new Galaxy S25 wallpapers that have found their way online. The images come courtesy of Max Jambor on X, sharing two colors of the standard wallpaper that will be featured on this year's Galaxy S devices.

Nothing too exciting, but someone will appreciate these

Source: Max Jambor (X)

Those interested can download the images to their phones using the gallery above. You get two different color choices, with one light and one dark. This should be a great way to reinvigorate your current Samsung device for the time being. Of course, if you're planning on buying the upcoming models, you'll see these wallpapers by default.

And well, if you aren't, you can always just use these wallpapers to add some new life to your current phones. For the most part, the Galaxy S25 series will look pretty similar to what we've seen before, with just minor changes. Of course, you're going to get the latest hardware from Qualcomm powering these devices, so these handsets should be very fast.

Perhaps one of the more exciting additions to the Galaxy lineup is going to be the incorporation of the Qi2 standard. While Samsung has made wireless charging a part of its devices for quite some time, Qi2 could bring a whole new dynamic, especially when other brands are also slated to include this feature in their devices.

With that said, if you're interested in reserving your Galaxy S25, you can do so directly from Samsung. If you manage to do it ahead of the even on January 22, the brand is even offering a $50 credit towards your future purchase.